Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthi positions in Yemen

The strikes on Saturday targeted Houthi positions and their military vehicles on the frontlines in western and northern districts of Sirwah and Madghal, the source told Xinhua news agency.

Sanaa, May 23 (IANS) The Saudi-led Arab coalition launched multiple airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen's oil-rich province of Marib, a government military source said.

Meanwhile, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported 15 coalition airstrikes on Houthi positions in the two districts.

The Iran-backed Houthis began in February a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture Marib, which hosts over 2 million internally displaced people.

The UN has warned that the assault on Marib could lead to a major humanitarian catastrophe.

A recent UN-brokered negotiation between Yemen's warring sides and other relevant parties has failed to produce any agreement of cease-fire.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.

