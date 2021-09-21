Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen's Marib kill 35 Houthis

Sanaa, Sep 21 (IANS) At least 35 Houthi rebels were killed when Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthi reinforcements in Yemen's central province of Marib, a government military source said.

"The airstrikes targeted four convoys of the rebel reinforcements in and around the western Sirwah district, destroying 13 pick-up vehicles and killing 35 Houthis rebels," the source told Xinhua news agency on Monday.