Saudi-led coalition denies recent military ops in Yemen

Riyadh, June 11 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen has denied any recent military operation in the conflict-ridden country, Al Arabiya TV reported.

The coalition stopped attacks near Yemen's capital Sanaa and other Yemeni city because it wants to prepare the political ground for a peaceful settlement, Xinhua news agency quoted coalition spokesman Turki Al Maliki as saying to Al Arabiya on Thursday.