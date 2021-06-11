Saudi-led coalition denies recent military ops in Yemen

Riyadh, June 11 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen has denied any recent military operation in the conflict-ridden country, Al Arabiya TV reported.
The coalition stopped attacks near Yemen's capital Sanaa and other Yemeni city because it wants to prepare the political ground for a peaceful settlement, Xinhua news agency quoted coalition spokesman Turki Al Maliki as saying to Al Arabiya on Thursday.
He was responding to the media report of an attack on an armoured division belonging to Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Saudi Arabia has been leading a war in Yemen against Houthi militia in support of the government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
