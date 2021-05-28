Saudi-led coalition denies rumours of UAE forces in Yemen

The Saudi Press Agency report on Thursday said that all equipments currently present on Mayyun island are under the control of the Coalition Command

Riyadh, May 28 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition has denied rumours about the presence of United Arab Emirates (UAE) forces on the Yemen's Socotra and Mayyun (Perim) islands, a state media report said.

It added that they have been deployed in order to enable the Yemeni and coalition forces to counter the Houthi militia, secure maritime navigation and support the forces of the West Coast, reports Xinhua news agency.

The coalition stressed the UAE effort is concentrated with the forces in confronting the Houthis by air in defending Yemen's central province of Marib.

The coalition respects the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, it added.

The announcement came following news reports on a mysterious air base that is being constructed on a strategically located island of Yemen and lies in the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, one of the busiest maritime checkpoints, crucial for commercial and energy shipments.

