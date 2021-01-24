Saudi-led coalition destroys air target aimed at Riyadh

In a statement on Saturday, the coalition said it intercepted "apparent missile or drone attack" over Riyadh, Xinhua news agency reported.

Riyadh, Jan 24 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition involved in the ongoing conflict in Yemen said it destroyed an air target launched towards the Kingdom's capital Riyadh.

A day ago, the coalition had foiled two attacks of a bomb-laden boat in the southern Red Sea and intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia.

The attacks were part of a series of missile and drone attacks that targeted various areas in Saudi Arabia, mainly border cities.

Most of these attacks were foiled before reaching their targets.

In March, the coalition will complete its sixth year of war in Yemen against Houthi militia in support of the government of the Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

--IANS

ksk/