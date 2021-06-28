Saudi-led coalition intercepts 2 drones

The coalition on Sunday accused the Houthi militia in Yemen of continuing to target civilians, pledging to take stricter steps to protect them, reports Xinhua news agency.

Riyadh, June 28 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen intercepted two drones launched toward the border city of Khamis Mushait.

The coalition announced earlier the interception of two missiles launched toward Najran and Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom's southwest region.

Various Saudi cities, especially those on the southwest border, are frequently targeted by drones and missiles fired by the Houthis.

Most of the attacks had been foiled before reaching their targets.

Saudi Arabia has been leading the war in Yemen against the Houthi militia since 2015, in support of the government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

