Saudi-led coalition intercepts bomb-laden drone

The first drone was destroyed on Sunday morning and it also targeted the country's southern region, reports Xinhua news agency.

Riyadh, Feb 8 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition involved in the war in Yemen said it intercepted a second bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards the Kingdom's southern region.

The Coalition Spokesperson Turki Al-Malki renewed his accusation against the Houthi militia of "systematically and deliberately targeting civilians and civilian sites."

The Houthi militia has intensified attacks on the Yemeni government-held cities in the past year, according to the government of the war-torn country.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Houthi rebels seized control of northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi's government.

In March, coalition will complete its sixth year of involvement in the war.

