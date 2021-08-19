Saudi signs deal with IATA to facilitate int'l use of health passport

Riyadh, Aug 19 (IANS) Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to facilitate the international use of its health passport issued for those vaccinated against Covid-19.

A joint operational protocol was signed to link the IATA Travel Pass app with the kingdom's Tawakkalna app, which was designed by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA), the Saudi authority revealed in a statement.