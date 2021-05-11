Saudi to impose institutional quarantine on inbound travellers

The Ministry said on Monday that the passengers are those coming from countries not included in the travel suspension, reports Xinhua news agency.

Riyadh, May 11 (IANS) Saudi Arabia will impose institutional quarantine on inbound travellers starting from May 20 onwards, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The decision comes in line with the efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 and is based on recommendations by the competent health authorities, the Ministry said.

Some categories of passengers will be excluded from the quarantine, including citizens and their spouses and children, along with passengers who received Covid-19 vaccine and official delegations; holders of a diplomatic visa, diplomats and their families residing with them.

The excluded categories, except for the vaccinated individuals, will be required to apply house quarantine, with an emphasis on the need to obtain a valid health insurance policy to cover the risks of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia announced last week the full opening of all its borders on May 17 after they were partially closed for months.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced on Monday the registration of 986 coronavirus cases, bringing the accumulated cases to 427,370.

The recoveries rose to 410,816, while the death toll increased to 7,085.

