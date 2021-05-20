Saudi to limit entry of unvaccinated individuals

The Ministry said on Wednesday that the decision was part of its plans to protect public safety, reports Xinhua news agency.

Riyadh, May 20 (IANS) Saudi Arabia has decided to limit the entry of individuals for most events and into public places from August 1 unless they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Interior said.

Covid-19 vaccination will be necessary for individuals to enter any social, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, entertainment or sporting event, according to the Ministry.

The decision also covers government, private and educational institutions, as well as public transportation.

Saudi Arabia has taken many steps to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

The decline in the daily Covid-19 cases has encouraged the Kingdom to ease the precautionary measures, including lifting the travel ban on citizens from Monday.

