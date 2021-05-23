Saudi unveils pavilion at Venice Biennale Exhibition

Riyadh, May 23 (IANS) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan inaugurated the Kingdom's pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, according to an official statement.
The statement released by the Ministry of Culture said that the exhibition under the theme, "How will we live together?", is being held in the Italian city of Venice and is opened on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.
It will run through November 21.
"As we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of global lockdowns, our belief remains resolute that culture will create new ways to connect people, build bridges between nations and make our shared world a better place," Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said at the opening of the Saudi pavilion.
A total of 110 participants from 46 countries, including also Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, are expected to participate in the exhibition.
--IANS
ksk/