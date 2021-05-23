Saudi unveils pavilion at Venice Biennale Exhibition

Riyadh, May 23 (IANS) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan inaugurated the Kingdom's pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, according to an official statement.

The statement released by the Ministry of Culture said that the exhibition under the theme, "How will we live together?", is being held in the Italian city of Venice and is opened on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.