Saugata Roy says 'attack' on Mamata planned, demands EC probe

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): Expressing "strong suspicion" that alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was "planned" and part of a "conspiracy", Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Thursday said Election Commission should probe the whole matter.



"We think it was a conspiracy, it was a planned attack. So we are not saying that such and such people did it. We are saying that the EC should probe the whole matter," Roy said at a press conference.

He said Mamata Banerjee is the only woman Chief Minister in India and she was injured. "Till now, why Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah did not even make a call to take stock of the situation or express any kind of sympathy. It is shocking," he said.

He also referred to PM Modi's jibe at Mamata Banerjee during a rally in the state.

"Prime Minister Modi spoke what he shouldn't have, about the scooty in Nandigram," Roy said.

PM Modi had referred to the possibility of 'Didi's scooty' falling in Nandigram'.

"Your (Mamata Banerjee) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of

going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and do not want anyone to be hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?" he had said.

Roy also condemned remarks of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pertaining to 'attack' on Banerjee.

He also talked about a video mentioning '10 taarikh' (date) and said the Chief Minister filed her nomination the same and was "attacked".

Attacking the Election Commission (EC) for failing to "perform their duties and responsibilities", TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said the people responsible for the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be "traced and tried with a proper investigation". (ANI)