Savarkar is our present and future, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that Veer Savarkar is not "mere history but our present and future."

"The great SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is not just a person but a thought...& thought can never be mere history but our present & future too!," tweeted Fadnavis.



Earlier in the month, amid the controversy over the Congress Seva Dal booklet that claimed Nathuram Godse and Savarkar had "physical relations", Fadnavis had said that the reference against Savarkar will not be tolerated and asked how long the Shiv Sena is going to endure it.

"How long will Shiv Sena tolerate the humiliation of a person (Savarkar) who sacrificed everything for the nation? We will not be silent on this. We will not tolerate the humiliation of Savarkar," Fadnavis had said. (ANI)

