Sawant will be 100% BJP's CM face for 2022 polls: CT Ravi

Ravi, who is in Goa on a two-day visit to strengthen the party's organisational structure in order to get it poll-ready, also told reporters that strong leaders joining the party over the last few years, had put it in a position to win even more seats when elections are conducted this time round.

Panaji, Aug 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be "100 per cent" the ruling BJP's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Goa assembly polls, BJP national secretary CT Ravi has said.

"...100 per cent Pramod Sawant's face. He is our CM. he will lead the elections and win," Ravi said late Tuesday when asked if the incumbent Chief Minister would be the party's face for the assembly polls which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

"Good work is happening under the leadership of CM Pramod Sawant," Ravi also said, adding that Sawant has a "good image" amongst the people in the state.

Ravi, who is the BJP's Goa desk in-charge, also said that "powerful leaders" who had joined the party over the last few years had strengthened the party in Goa and would help the outfit to gain a majority in the upcoming polls.

"Our organisation is also good. Health Minister and other powerful leaders from the outside have joined the BJP. The BJP will win more seats and with a majority," Ravi said.

Thirteen Congress MLAs, including the current Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, have joined the BJP after getting elected on a Congress ticket in the 2017 polls. The BJP currently has 28 MLAs in the 40-member state legislative assembly.

