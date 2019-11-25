SC adjourns pleas over communication blockade in J-K after abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for November 26 a batch of petitions pertaining to imposition of communication and other blockades after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In August, the central government had announced its decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Following this, phone lines and the internet were blocked in the region.

Subsequently, a series of petitions were filed against the Centre's move. In the last hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central government, said that there is normalcy in Kashmir and the situation which is being depicted about the region is "incorrect."Mehta made these contentions on a petition filed by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin on the imposition of communication blockade in the region.Mehta had said that access to the internet, printers and other facilities was given to the media professionals.In August, the Central government scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Following this, phone lines and the internet were blocked in the region.However, with normalcy gradually returning to Jammu and Kashmir, the mobile and landline services were restored and restrictions under Section 144 on movement were withdrawn or relaxed. (ANI)