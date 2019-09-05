SC allows Chidambaram to withdraw petition against arrest

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Chidambaram, appearing before a bench of Justice R. Banumathi and Justice A.S. Bopanna, said that his client has decided to unconditionally withdraw the petition.

The decision was communicated to the apex court after it rejected Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory bail in a case by the ED in the INX Media scam. Both matters were listed for Thursday.

The court said: "On instructions, senior advocate appearing for Chidambaram seeks to withdraw the petition. Therefore, the petition is dismissed as withdrawn and all interim orders stand vacated."

The court also directed the registry to return the documents submitted by Enforcement Directorate in a sealed cover under its authenticated seal in the INX Media money laundering case. The court observed that since by its earlier order, it has decided not to peruse the documents, therefore it is being returned to the investigating agency. A case was registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group. The group had received overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambarams was the Finance Minister. Later, a case under money laundering was registered by the ED in 2017. On August 20, the Delhi High Court had rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX Media scam cases registered by the CBI and ED.