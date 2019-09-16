SC allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit J-K

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday allowed senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu.

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said, "He will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions."



CJI further stated, "If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir."

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Azad had said that the petition filed by him on the scrapping of Article 370 is in his personal capacity and on humanitarian ground.

The Congress leader stated that he wants to enquire about the well-being of his family members and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The petition is in my personal capacity, as a resident and as a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir. I would like to know the plight of those lakhs of people. It is on a humanitarian basis, nothing to do with politics," he said.

Recently, Azad was part of a delegation of Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi, who wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir to review the 'ground reality'. However, authorities stopped the delegation from stepping out of Srinagar airport and they were sent back to Delhi. (ANI)

