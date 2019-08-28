SC allows Kashmiri student to visit Anantnag to meet parents

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Kashmiri student Mohammad Aleem Sayed to travel to Anantnag to meet his parents.

The apex court has also directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to provide police protection to Sayed.

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, during the course of the hearing, observed if a person wants to travel to any parts of the country, he or she should be allowed to go.



The top court was on Wednesday hearing a batch of petitions questioning the validity of the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this month, the central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

