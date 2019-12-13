SC allows Nirbhaya's mother to implead in death-row convict's review plea

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Nirbhaya's mother to implead in the hearing of a review petition filed by one of the death-row convicts in the rape and murder case.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde allowed the counsel of the victim's mother, Asha Devi, to file the petition in this regard.

The top court is slated to hear the review petition of Akshay Kumar Singh on December 17.Earlier today, a Delhi court said that it will hear a petition filed by Nirbhaya's parents seeking immediate execution of death-row convicts only after the top court takes a call on Akshay's review petition.Reacting on the order, Asha Devi said that she has waited for seven years and is willing to wait for a week more to get justice."On December 18, their [convicts in the case] death warrant will be issued and they will be hanged," she said.The case pertains to gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012.All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar jail. The rest of the convicts are facing the gallows.The apex court had confirmed capital punishment for the four men in 2017. One of the convicts, Vinay, moved a mercy petition last month but has now sought to withdraw it. (ANI)