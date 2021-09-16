SC allows symbolic immersion of Ganesh idols in Hyd's Hussain Sagar Lake

A bench headed by chief justice N.V. Ramana made it clear that the court will allow it for the last time - the immersion of idols -- this year, and no more immersion from next year. The bench also comprising justice Surya Kant asked the Telangana government to make certain arrangements from next year. The bench added the idols should not be allowed to be left in the lake after immersion and they should be taken out immediately.

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, made from Plaster-of-Paris (POP) in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The bench said: "Let them do symbolic immersion this year. A last chance for them. They say they will ensure no harm is caused to the pond.".

The top court expressed "unhappiness" over government's actions in connection with the matter, but relaxed the high court ban on immersion of the idols, after taking into account the government's assurance that steps would be taken to ensure that no harm is caused to the water body.

Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation had moved the top court challenging September 13 order of Telangana High Court order declining permission for immersion of lord Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris in Hussain Sagar Lake.

The municipal corporation had contended that if immersion is not allowed in Hussain Sagar Lake, then it would take 6 days for the entire statues to be immersed in other ponds in the city limits.

The high court had told the government that it cannot give permission to cause water pollution. Following this order, Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation moved the apex court.

