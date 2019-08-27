SC allows Wire editor, journalist to withdraw petition seeking quashing of defamation case

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Wire editor and journalist to withdraw their petition seeking quashing of the criminal and civil defamation proceeding against them by Jay Shah for writing a story against him.

The petitioners told the Apex Court that they wanted to face the trial in the case and sought to withdraw the petition.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, allowed the withdrawal of the petition and said that the lower court in Gujarat will complete the trial as expeditiously as possible in the matter, preferably within a period of six months.The web portal scribe had approached the Apex Court, after the Gujarat High Court had, in its judgement, dismissed her plea refusing to quash the case against the journalist.Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had claimed that the article written by the Journalist is defamatory, as it allegedly pointed that his business interests were successful due to his father.The lawyer appearing for the web portal journalist had in the last hearing said, the report was published in public interest and there is no question of settlement with the complainant.On the other hand, Jay Shah's counsel had told the Apex Court that his client was open for an amicable settlement.Supreme Court had on March 15 last year asked the Gujarat Magistrate Court not to proceed against the journalist of the web portal till the matter is being heard in connection with the case. (ANI)