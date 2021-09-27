SC approves proposal for elevation of 8 new judges to Patna HC

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, has approved the elevation of two judicial officers and six advocates as judges of the Patna High Court.

A statement published on the top court website, on Monday, said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 23rd September, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as judges in the Patna High Court: Khatim Reza, Sandeep Kumar, Dr. Anshuman Pandey, Purnendu Singh, Satyavrat Verma and Rajesh Kumar Verma."