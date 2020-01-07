SC asks Centre to look into PIL against RBI's decision on banknotes defaced by separatists in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to look into public interest litigation (PIL) against Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to exchange Rs 30 crores worth of banknotes which were defaced by separatist groups in Kashmir in 2013.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, has asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, to reply within two weeks as "it is a matter of national importance."



The plea filed by one Satish Bhardwaj, has called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation against RBI for allowing notes to be exchanged. Bhardwaj has alleged that he had moved RBI and CBI for action into the matter in 2013 itself but did not get any response. (ANI)

