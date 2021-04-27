SC asks States to file report on health infra by Thursday

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the State Governments to file report on their health infrastructure and did not restrain the High Courts from passing any order on Covid.

The Supreme Court was hearing the suo motu case on Covid management in the country.

The Apex Court asked the state governments to file replies by Thursday with regard to their health infrastructure and said that the High Courts are not restrained from passing any directions as they are hearing the cases in their respective states and they know the ground situation better.