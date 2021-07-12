SC cancels bail of man accused of 'honour killing' brother-in-law

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana set aside a Rajasthan High Court order that had granted bail to the accused. The top court order came on an appeal challenging the high court order filed by the wife of the deceased, Amit Nair, who was shot at point-blank range.

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail of a man from Rajasthan, accused of conspiring to murder his Keralite brother-in-law, who was shot dead in front of his pregnant wife in an alleged case of honour killing.

The bench said: "We are of the view that the order passed by the high court should be set aside. We direct the respondent to surrender before the district judge."

In 2017, the wife's parents, and two other men allegedly barged into the couple's home and shot Amit, while attempting to take the wife back to her parents' house.

The wife was six months pregnant at the time.

Mukesh Chaudhary, the brother-in-law, is facing trial for offences under Sections 302 (murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 120B (conspiracy).

