SC CJI inaugurates new centenary building of Patna HC, RS Prasad reminisces his association

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the inauguration of the new centenary building of Patna High Court on Saturday and reminisces his association with Patna High Court.



Prasad in a tweet said: "Attended the Centenary Building inauguration in Patna High Court along with CJI Justice Bobde and many Supreme Court and High Court judges and Chief Minister of Bihar."

While addressing the inauguration, Prasad tweeted and said, "Recalled my association with Patna High Court where I started my law practice and argued many historic cases. Recalled the contributions of the first President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad who practiced in Patna High Court which was established in 1916."

"The evolution of Patna High Court is very interesting, it was established in 1916, and later in many ways, it became the identity of the new state of Bihar. Today, Patna High Court is a proud symbol of Bihar's identity," said Prasad.

"Recalled the glorious traditions of Patna High Court which was established in 1916 and where great lawyers, freedom fighter and the first President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad practiced," tweeted Prasad.

"During challenging times of pandemic 52,353 cases were heard digitally in Supreme Court. 24.55 Lakhs cases were heard digitally in High Courts. 51.83 Lakh cases were heard digitally in District Court," said the Union Minister.

"We have created a National Judicial Data Grid in collaboration with the Supreme Court where 18.09 Crore case status you can know at a click of a button and 13.59 crore orders and judgments of all the Courts of India are available," informed the Union Minister.

"We have nearly 4 lakh common services Centre in our country where through Tele-Law you can virtually meet the panel of lawyers who will give you per litigation advice related to your legal problem. Since 2017, 6.35 lakh advices have been given by lawyers who are willing to give free services," claimed the Union Minister.

Supreme Court Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde inaugurated the new centenary building of Patna High Court on Saturday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were also present at the event. (ANI)

