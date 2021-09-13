SC collegium approves 3 names as permanent judges of Gauhati HC

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium headed by chief justice N.V. Ramana has approved a proposal for appointment of three additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.

A statement to this regard has been published on the website of the top court on Monday. The Supreme Court Collegium on September 9, 2021 had approved the proposal for appointment of the following additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court: justice Soumitra Saikia, justice Parthivjyoti Saikia and justice S. Hukato Swu.