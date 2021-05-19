SC collegium approves 6 judges for Madhya Pradesh HC, 1 for Gauhati

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, has approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A statement published on the website on Wednesday said: "The Supreme Court Collegium on 4th May, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court: Anil Verma, Arun Kumar Sharma, Satyendra Kumar Singh, Sunita Yadav, Deepak Kumar Agarwal and Rajendra Kumar (Verma)."