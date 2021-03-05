SC Collegium approves elevation of judicial officer, advocates to various HCs

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde has approved the proposal for elevation of judicial officer A. Badharudeen as judge of the Kerala High Court. Justice Badharudeen's elevation was cleared in the collegium's meeting held on March 2.

In another decision, the Supreme Court Collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of five advocates as judges of three High Courts. According to a statement published on its website, the top court said in its meeting held on March 2, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as Judges in the High Courts: Vivek Sharan, Nidhi Patankar, Pranay Verma for Madhya Pradesh High Court; Vikas Bahl for Punjab and Haryana High Court; and Rahul Bharti for Jammu and Kashmir High Court.