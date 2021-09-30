SC collegium approves proposal for elevation of 16 names as judges for 4 HCs

A statement published on the top court's website said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 29th September, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges in the Bombay High Court: A.L. Pansare, S.C. More, U.S. Joshi-Phalke, and B.P. Deshpande".

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court collegium, which is headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, has approved 16 names for elevation as judges of four high courts -- Bombay, Gujarat, Orissa, and Punjab and Haryana.

The collegium, in its meeting held on September 29, also approved the proposal for elevation of advocates Aditya Kumar Mohapatra and Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo as judges of the Orissa High Court, and judicial officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra

In another statement, the top court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 29th September, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as judges in the Gujarat High Court: Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir J. Dave, Hemant M. Prachchhak, Sandeep N. Bhatt, Aniruddha Pradyumna Mayee, Niral Rashmikant Mehta and Nisha Mahendrabhai Thakore.

The collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of Sandeep Moudgil, advocate, as judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Besides the CJI, the three-member collegium which deals with the appointment in high courts includes Justices U.U. Lalit and A.M. Khanwilkar.

