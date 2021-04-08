SC Collegium meets, but no name of new apex court judge finalised

According to sources familiar with the development, issues in connection with appointments were discussed, but no concrete solution emerged and the meeting remained inconclusive.

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde met on Thursday, but did not finalise any names for appointment of new judges in the apex court.

No decision was taken on elevation of several contenders, including Tripura High Court Chief Justice Akhil Kureshi and Karnataka High Court's senior judge Justice B.V. Nagarathna, to the top court.

Since the collegium meeting was inconclusive, Chief Justice Bobde, who will retire on April 23, would perhaps become the only Chief Justice, who could not make any recommendation for the elevation of judges to the apex court.

Justice N.V. Ramana, the second senior most judge, was appointed on Tuesday as the next Chief Justice and he will take oath of office on April 24.

It is a convention that after the President names a Chief Justice-designate, all files are routed through them and the incumbent Chief Justice usually stops recommending names for appointment of judges a month before retirement.

After the Centre's notification of Justice Ramana as Chief Justice-designate, the possibility of Chief Justice Bobde making recommendation to the top court seemed bleak. Besides Justice Bobde, the Collegium comprises: Justices Ramana, R.F. Nariman, U.U. Lalit and A.M. Khanwilkar.

The source added that the collegium meeting was scheduled before the issuance of Centre's notification appointing Justice Ramana as Chief Justice. Top court sources said many collegium meetings were held during Justice Bobde's tenure, but due to difference of opinion between him and the other judges, no name were finalised for top court judges.

Of the sanctioned strength of 34 judges, the Supreme Court is currently working with 29 judges with five vacancies.

--IANS

ss/vd