SC collegium nod for judges' in HCs of Allahabad, Calcutta, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh

In a statement published on its website on Friday, the top court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 4 February, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges of the Allahabad High Court: Mohd. Aslam, Anil Kumar Gupta, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Om Prakash Tripathi, Naveen Srivastava, Umesh Chandra Sharma, Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi, Syed Waiz Mian, and Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I."

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde has approved the proposals for elevation of eleven and eight judicial officers as judges of the Allahabad High Court and Calcutta High Court respectively.

In the context of elevation of judicial officers as judges of Calcutta High Court, the top court in a statement said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 4 February, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges of the Calcutta High Court: Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta, Sugato Majumdar, Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Rai Chattopadhyay, Bivas Pattanayak, Subhendu Samanta, and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee."

Besides the Chief Justice, Justices N V Ramana and R F Nariman are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decision in connection with the High Court judges.

The collegium also approved the proposals for elevation of an advocate and two judicial officers as judges of the Karnataka High Court. Additionally, the collegium approved the elevation of a judicial officer and an advocate as Judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

While Rajendra Badamikar, Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin (both judicial officers) and advocate Aditya Sondhi have been elevated as judges of the Karnataka High Court. Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi (judicial officer) and advocate Narendra Kumar Vyas have been elevated as judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

