SC Collegium proposes six K'taka HC addl judges be made permanent

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, has recommended six additional judges of Karnataka High Court be made its permanent judges, and also proposed names of six judicial officers and one Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) member as judges of Telangana High Court.

According to a statement published on the top court's website, the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on August 17, has approved the proposal for making of Karnataka High Court additional judges Justice Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Justice Jyoti Mulimani, Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, and Justice Maheshan Nagaprasanna, its permanent judges.

The top court collegium has also approved the proposal for the elevation of judicial officers P. Sree Sudha, C. Sumalatha, Dr G Radha Rani, M. Laxman, N. Tukaramji, A. Venkateshwara Reddy and ITAT member P. Madhavi Devi as judges of the Telangana High Court.

In another statement, the collegium, in its meeting held on August 17, also approved the proposal for appointment of the Calcutta High Court's additional judge, Justice Kausik Chanda, as permanent judge of that high court.

