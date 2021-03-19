SC collegium recommends 13 as Bombay HC judges

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, on Friday recommended appointment of nine advocates and elevation of four judicial officers as judges of the Bombay High Court.
A statement published on the website of the top court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on March 19, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following persons as Judges of the Bombay High Court."
The nine advocates are: Aruna S. Pai, Shailesh P. Brahme, Kamal R. Khata, Sharmila U. Deshmukh, Amira Abdul Razaq, Sandeep V. Marne, Sandeep H. Parikh, Somasekhar Sundaresan and Mahendra M. Nerlikar.
The judicial officers, whose elevation has been recommended, are Rajesh N. Laddha, Sanjay G. Mehare, G.A. Sanap and S.G. Dige. The sanctioned strength of judges at the Bombay High Court is 94 but more than 30 seats are vacant.
The collegium comprises of the Chief Justice, and Justices N.V. Ramana and R.F. Nariman.
--IANS
ss/vd