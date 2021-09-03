SC Collegium recommends 68 names to Centre for appointment as Judges to 12 State HCs

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): In yet another quick decision, the Supreme Court's Collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana recommended 68 names in one go for elevation as Judges of various state High Courts to the Centre.



This could be seen as a record number of recommendations by the Supreme Court's Collegium in the recent past to the Centre for appointment of judges in various High Courts.

In the meetings held recently, on August 25 and September 1, the Supreme Court's Collegium considered the names of 112 candidates - 82 from the Bar and 31 from the Judicial Service. Among those 68 cleared for 12 High Courts, 44 are from the Bar and 24 are from the Judicial Service.

The 12 High Courts for which the names were recommended are, Allahabad, Rajasthan, Calcutta, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madras, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Assam.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended nine probable names to the Supreme Court as judges of the top court, out of which, three are women judges and took oath recently.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the three women judges for elevation to the Supreme Court and they are, Justice B V Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court; Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court; and Justice Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium consists of five senior-most judges, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Justices Uday Umesh Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao. (ANI)

