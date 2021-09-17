SC Collegium recommends 8 names for appointment as chief justices in HCs

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court collegium has recommended eight names to the Centre to appoint them as Chief Justices of different High Courts across the country, said the sources.



A three-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and also comprising Justices UU Lalit and A M Khanwilkar recommended that Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal be transferred as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

Sources said Justice Prakash Srivastava was recommended by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, while Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra for the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Other judges recommended for elevation as Chief Justices of High Courts are Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi for Karnataka High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma for Telangana High Court, Justice Ranjit V More for Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Aravind Kumar was recommended by the Collegium for the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court and Justice RV Malimath was recommended for the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium further recommended the transfer of five Chief Justices. Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Justice Akil Qureshi recommended the transfer to the Rajasthan High Court, as per sources.

Besides Justice Qureshi, the collegium has recommended the transfer of Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Arup Kumar Goswami to the Chhattisgarh High Court, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Mohd Rafiq to the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Justice Indrajit Mahanty to the Tripura High Court and Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Justice Biswanath Somadder to the Sikkim High Court.

The Collegium has also recommended 28 other High Court judges to other High Courts, said sources.

In a historic decision, last month the five-member Collegium headed by the CJI had recommended nine names for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court, including three women. (ANI)

