SC collegium to consider non-appointment of Justice Kureshi as CJ of MP HC

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has received a communication from the the government on the non-appointment of Bombay High Court's Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court which would be considered by the apex court collegium.

Disclosing this, Justice Gogoi said the matter will be placed before the Supreme Court Collegium for its consideration.



The top court was hearing a petition filed by Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association seeking a direction to the Central government to implement the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to appoint Bombay High Court's Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The advocates' association said Justice Kureshi was appointed as a Judge of the Gujarat High Court in 2004 and was functioning as acting Chief Justice of High Court when he was transferred to Bombay High Court on November 2018. (ANI)

