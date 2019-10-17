SC Constitutional bench discusses mediation panel's findings in Ayodhya case

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench met in-chambers on Thursday and discussed findings of a report believed to be filed by the mediation panel in Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

According to sources in the apex court, the in-chambers meeting was convened in two sessions between 11.15 am and 1 pm, and between 2 pm to 3 pm.



The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising of Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer also discussed various issues involving the case, the sources added.

The Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel, as per sources, submitted its report in a sealed cover on Wednesday.

The court started day-to-day hearing (five days in a week) on August 6 after the mediation panel failed to come to an out-of-the-court settlement in the matter and reserved its judgement on Wednesday.

The mediation panel comprised of three members headed by Justice (Retired) FMI Kalifullah, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The court is expected to deliver its judgement between November 4-17 on a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgement trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

