SC declines interim relief to AAP MP Sanjay Singh

The case was registered after his press conference on August 12 last year, where he alleged the Uttar Pradesh government was favouring a certain class of society.

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday did not get immediate relief from the Supreme Court in a matter pertaining to non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued in connection with an FIR lodged in Lucknow.

Singh moved the top court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs against him in various districts of Uttar Pradesh after the press conference, and claimed these cases were the result of political vendetta.

Singh, in a separate plea, has also challenged the January 21 of the Allahabad High Court which declined to quash the FIR in Lucknow.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to pass any order in the case without examining the High Court order in the matter. The bench asked senior advocate Vivek Tankha and advocate Sumeer Sodhi, representing Singh, to bring on record High Court order copy in the matter.

Singh's counsel requested the bench that he should be protected in the backdrop of NBW, which has been issued against him.

The bench replied that Singh can seek exemption before the trial court and also declined to issue any notice in the matter at this stage. The top court adjourned the case for further hearing next week.

Singh, in one of his pleas filed in the top court, said that in the press conference he merely highlighted certain social issues and apathy of the government against certain class in society.

Singh has alleged that multiple FIRs were registered against him at the instance of the BJP members.

Singh contended that the FIRs were the result of political vendetta and also an intent to intimidate him.

He cited eight FIRs filed in eight districts including Lucknow, Sant Kabir Nagar, Khiri, Bagpat, Muzaffarnagar, Basti and at Aligarh.

--IANS

ss/dpb