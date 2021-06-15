SC defers by two weeks hearing IUML's plea challenging Centre's notification on citizenship

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred for two weeks the hearing on the petition, filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) challenging the May 28 notification of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) that allowed allowing non-Muslim refugees to apply for citizenship.



Senior Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, IUML, requested the vacation bench of the Top Court to grant him two weeks' time to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by the Central Government yesterday, to which, the apex court allowed his prayer.

"Two weeks time granted to the petitioner (IUML) to file their reply and we adjourn the matter for two weeks in the case," said a two-judge vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Hemant Gupta and also comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian.

The IUML petition, filed before the Supreme Court, sought its direction for quashing of the new MHA notification and a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Union of India (UOI) was represented by the Attorney General (AG) before the Supreme Court in the matter.

In an affidavit filed in response to the petition filed by IUML, the MHA stated before the Supreme Court that its May 28 notification has no relation whatsoever with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but is a "mere delegation of power vested with the Central Government."

MHA had further in its affidavit made it clear, to the Supreme Court that a similar delegation of power had been permitted by the Central Government earlier in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2016 and 2018. (ANI)

