SC defers Narada hearing to June 25, requests Calcutta HC not to conduct hearing till then

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would take up the petition filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the Calcutta High Court order, which had denied her to file an affidavit in the Narada sting case for hearing on June 25.



A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vineet Saran and also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, also requested the five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, which is hearing the Narada sting case, to also not conduct any hearing before June 25, Friday, when it will take up the matter.

The Supreme Court also said, "We hope the Calcutta High Court will not take up the hearing prior to June 25."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had yesterday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court in connection with the Narada sting case, after the Calcutta High Court had denied her to file an affidavit in the case.

She was made a party to the case when the four former TMC (Trinamool Congress) ministers were arrested by the CBI and she had reached the CBI office. (ANI)

