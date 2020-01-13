SC directs NBCC to take up construction work at fast pace

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the NBCC to take up the construction work at fast pace and apart from earlier Rs 61 crores, the apex court directed another Rs 14 crore to be paid to NBCC to see that all the seven projects in Noida and Greater Noida are approved and thereafter the construction work is taken up.

With respect to MS Dhoni, working for Rhiti sports where Rs 42.22 crores is recoverable, the Supreme Court had directed M L Lahoty to respond to it and a decision will be taken on the next hearing February 17.Regarding Surekha family, where Rs 167 crores is payable to be deposited in the SC registry, the top court had directed as last one opportunity to pay within four weeks.For Jaypee Morgan, who had to deposit Rs 140 crore, the Supreme Court had asked the Enforcement Directorate to attach the properties of Jaypee Morgan and take necessary action.The Enforcement Directorate has also been directed to take custody of all the three directors of Amrapali and start interrogating them for alleged PMLA and others offences.The law enforcement agency is directed to take them into custody immediately and once interrogation is over, they can be put in Mandawali jail.Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) has sold eight cars and three apartments/properties and for this purpose, the Supreme Court has directed considering the delay. The SC had formed a common type of three auditors with receiver, so that the properties are sold fast and money is recovered quickly for completion of the unfinished projects.The banks have stated their constraints and asked for necessary directions to be issued to the RBI so that they can lend their required money to 1000 of homebuyers. (ANI)