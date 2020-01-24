SC directs Rajasthan EC to hold Panchayat elections by April 2020

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Rajasthan Election Commission to hold Panchayat elections in the state by April 2020.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde passed the direction while hearing a petition filed by Rajasthan government against the state election commission's decision to stay the fourth phase of panchayat elections.



The state government had filed a petition in the apex court challenging the commission's decision to stay the elections and sought that the polls are conducted before the term of the Panchayat ends.

Earlier, Rajasthan High Court had quashed a notification on delimitations after which the state had moved the top court. (ANI)

