SC directs states, UTs to fill up vacancies in Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all State Governments and Union Territories to fill up the vacancies in the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions within a maximum period of eight weeks starting August 11.



The Supreme Court also made it clear that all the states and Union Territories will have to take immediate steps to fill up the vacancies in state and district consumer forums and said that it will be compelled to summon the chief secretary of those states which fail to comply with its order.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy passed the directions today.

"In view of the large vacancies, we direct all existing and potential vacancies be advertised, if not done already, within two weeks", the Apex Court said and directed the 30 States and UTs to fill up the vacancies in State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions.

The Supreme Court in its order noted that it seems some of the States and UTs haven't set up selection committees. They are directed to do so within 4 weeks from today, the bench added in the order.

The Supreme Court had passed the directions in the case as it was hearing that there are many vacancies in the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions.

The Supreme Court said that some states have submitted that the selection is held up as the number of posts has not been sanctioned in consultation with Central Government.

Keeping in view the vacancies and the submissions made by many states, the Apex Court, however, rejected the submissions of these states, and directed that the vacancies must be filled up in eight weeks from today. (ANI)

