SC directs to shift Tarigami to AIIMS

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also sought the Centre's response on a plea filed by CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury challenging the detention of Tarigami.

Yechury's counsel and senior advocate Raju Ramachandran told the court that during his recent visit to Srinagar, Yechury had found that Tarigami's movement has been restricted and his security vehicles have been withdrawn.

Ramachandran stressed to pursue the habeas corpus petition filed in this regard.

Yechury on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court after his visit to the Valley to meet his detained party colleague Tarigami.

On August 28, the top court had allowed Yechury to meet Tarigami. It had, however, restrained him from getting involved in any other activity. The order came on Yachury's habeas corpus petition challenging the detention of Tarigami ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The plea also stated that Tarigami was not in good health and that Yechury wanted to meet him.