SC directs to tag present petition with similar others seeking to stay demolish of residential houses constructed illegally in Haryana

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed to tag the present petition, filed by Priwasee Sanghtan Welfare Society, with similar other matters already pending before the Court, seeking a direction for a stay of its earlier order directing the Haryana government to demolish around 10,000 residential houses constructed illegally at Khori village in Haryana's Faridabad.



A two-judge bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar and also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed to tag the present plea with the similar matter which is already pending in the Court in the same case.

"Matter will be taken up along with other connected matters on Friday," the bench of the Apex Court today said.

The Top Court said this after hearing a petition filed by Priwasee Sanghtan Welfare Society, seeking a direction for a stay of its earlier order directing the Haryana government and authorities to demolish around 10,000 residential houses constructed illegally at Khori village in Haryana's Faridabad, Aravali forest area.

Supreme Court had on June 07, 2021, in its order directed the Haryana government and the other authorities concerned, to remove around 10,000 residential houses constructed illegally at Khori village in Haryana's Aravali forest area.

The bench of the Apex Court in its order on June 07, had directed the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, Haryana, and the concerned police (Faridabad) to ensure the eviction order of it, within six weeks.

The Supreme Court bench, while refusing to stay the eviction of these illegal constructions, had observed, "Land grabbers can't take refuge of rule of law."

The Apex Court had on June 17, refused to stay its earlier June 07 order, after hearing another petition, seeking stay on the demolition of around 10,000 houses that had been constructed illegally, at Khori Gaon, Faridabad in Haryana, believed to be Aravali areas.

"There cannot be any compromise with the forest land," the Top Court had earlier said in its order, on June 07.

The Supreme Court also made it clear that the Municipal Corporation Faridabad, will proceed as stated in February 2020, order and state of Haryana, will give necessary logistical support to enable the corporation to fulfill evict the occupants on forest land and clear encroachments.

The Top Court in its order had also said that the DCP Faridabad, will be responsible to provide police protection to the corporation officials in the eviction process. (ANI)

