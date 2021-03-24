SC dismisses Andhra CM's complaint against Justice Ramana

A statement, released by the top court on its website, said: "A complaint dated October 6, 2020 sent by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to the Supreme Court was dealt with under the In House Procedure and the same, on due consideration, stands dismissed. It be noted that all the matters dealt with under the In-House Procedure being strictly confidential in nature, are not liable to be made public."

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it has dismissed the complaint made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy against its sitting judge Justice N.V. Ramana, who has been recommended as the next Chief Justice of India, after giving it due consideration.

On October 6 last year, Reddy, in an unprecedented move, had written to Chief Justice S.A. Bobde alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to destabilise and topple his democratically elected government, and requested him to examine the matter and consider initiating steps "as may be considered fit and proper to ensure that the state judiciary's neutrality is maintained".

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Bobde recommended that Justice Ramana be appointed the next Chief Justice of India.

According to a source familiar with the development, Chief Justice Bobde sent a letter to the Centre, recommending Justice Ramana as his successor, and also forwarded the letter to Justice Ramana. The recommendation begins the process for appointment of the next Chief Justice, and the government will forward this communication to the President for his approval.

The CJI's action came after Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had sent him a letter seeking him to recommend his successor. As per the Memorandum of Procedure governing the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, "appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office". As per norms, a written communication from the incumbent Chief Justice is sent a month before his retirement.

Appointed to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014, Justice Ramana is slated to take over as the 48th Chief Justice on April 24, a day after Chief Justice Bobde retires, and will hold office till August 26, 2022.

