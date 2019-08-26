SC dismisses Chidambaram's plea in INX Media case

New Delhi: Kapil Sibal, senior counsel for former union minister P Chidambaram, on Monday, mentioned before the Supreme Court that despite their order, the petition challenging the trial court's orders, permitting the CBI to interrogate the latter in custody, was not listed.

After the Delhi High Court rejected Chidambaram's pre-arrest bail in cases related to INX Media scam on August 20, he was arrested and sent to CBI's custody by a trial court for four days, ending today.

On Friday, he had filed a petition in the apex court against the trial court's orders. The top court is slated to hear Chidambaram's appeals challenging the high court order, which had rejected anticipatory bail to him. The court had on Friday granted P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till today in connection with the money laundering case being probed by the ED. In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. Following the FIR filed by CBI, ED had filed a case of money laundering against him.