SC dismisses PIL seeking increase in retirement age of state HC judges

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to increase the retirement age of all state High Courts judges from 62 to 65 years.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justice MR Shah, while dismissing the petition said, "We don't find any merit in the petition. Accordingly, the petition is dismissed."



The PIL was filed by Dr AM Krishna.

Dr Krishna had moved the apex court seeking direction to increase the retirement age of state High Court judges to 65 years from the present 62 years, in line with the judges of the Supreme Court.

Dr Krishna had also contended in his petition that the judges of the State High Courts should retire after attaining the age of 65 years, as the pendency of cases are increasing and it will definitely help in reducing the backlog of cases pending in many state High Courts across the country. (ANI)

