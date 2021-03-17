SC dismisses plea seeking direction on farmers' issues regarding forcible land acquisition

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Bharat Bhoomi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (BBBSS), seeking directions to the authorities concerned to ensure equal opportunity of dialogue and of being heard in connection with farmers' issues relating to forcible land acquisition.



A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, and comprising justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, refused to entertain the petition.

"We are dismissing the petition, we are not casting any aspersions on you," the Bench said.

The petitioner, BBBSS, had moved the Apex Court seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned, including the Union of India (UOI), to give equal opportunity of dialogue and for seeking resolution of farmer's issues relating to forcible land acquisition.

The plea also sought the formation of a high-powered Committee in the matter.

Advocate MC Dhingra appeared for the petitioner. (ANI)

